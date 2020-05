Estimates of the numbers and characteristics of those who could be considered as potential ‘key workers’ in the response to COVID-19.

Details Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources New indicators from the ONS Opinions and Lifestyle survey to understan Resources To use the scheme, the steps you’ll need to take are:Check if you ca Resources A planning guide for primary school leaders to help prepare them to op