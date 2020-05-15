Financial notice to improve: Bright Futures Educational Trust

A financial notice to improve issued to Bright Futures Educational Trust by the Education Funding Agency.
This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Bright Futures Educational Trust.
The second letter was sent to Bright Futures Educational Trust on 11 May 2020 to lift the financial notice to improve.
