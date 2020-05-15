A financial notice to improve issued to Bright Futures Educational Trust by the Education Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Bright Futures Educational Trust

PDF, 199KB, 4 pages

Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Bright Futures Educational Trust

PDF, 98.9KB, 2 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Bright Futures Educational Trust.

The second letter was sent to Bright Futures Educational Trust on 11 May 2020 to lift the financial notice to improve.

Published 4 March 2016
Last updated 15 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to add the letter to lift the FNtI issued to Bright Futures Educational Trust.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Preparing for the wider opening of schools from 1 June
    Resources
    A planning guide for primary school leaders to help prepare them to op
    Key workers: population and characteristics, 2019
    Resources
    Estimates of the numbers and characteristics of those who could be con
    Overview of scientific information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
    Resources
    The Department for Educationâ€™s response to issues raised regarding t