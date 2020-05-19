Criteria for Recognition

Criteria for assessing applications to be recognised by Ofqual to develop or award regulated qualifications.
This document sets out the criteria we use to decide whether or not to recognise you when you apply to be able to develop or award regulated qualifications.
For more information about recognition and how to apply, read our guide to applying to have your qualifications regulated .
