Guidance on the teacher misconduct regulatory system and disciplinary procedures.

This is for:

teachers

hearing witnesses

employers

supply agencies

members of the public

other relevant organisations

It applies to:

local-authority-maintained schools

free schools and academies

pupil referral units

non-maintained special schools

independent schools

sixth-form colleges

youth custody settings

children’s homes

It aims to inform teachers, hearing witnesses and employers (or employment or supply agencies) of what will happen at each stage of the investigation, hearing and decision-making processes.

Please also read ‘Teacher misconduct: the prohibition of teachers’.

The system is operated by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), an executive agency of the Department for Education, on behalf of the Secretary of State.

Pupil referral units provide education for children who can’t go to a mainstream school.

Non-maintained special schools provide education for children with special educational needs that the Secretary of State for Education has approved under section 342 of the Education Act 1996.