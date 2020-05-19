Guidance on the teacher misconduct regulatory system and disciplinary procedures.
Teacher misconduct: Disciplinary procedures for the teaching profession
Ref: TRA-00116-2018PDF, 244KB, 46 pages
This is for:
- teachers
- hearing witnesses
- employers
- supply agencies
- members of the public
- other relevant organisations
It applies to:
- local-authority-maintained schools
- free schools and academies
- pupil referral units
- non-maintained special schools
- independent schools
- sixth-form colleges
- youth custody settings
- children’s homes
It aims to inform teachers, hearing witnesses and employers (or employment or supply agencies) of what will happen at each stage of the investigation, hearing and decision-making processes.
Please also read ‘Teacher misconduct: the prohibition of teachers’.
The system is operated by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), an executive agency of the Department for Education, on behalf of the Secretary of State.
Pupil referral units provide education for children who can’t go to a mainstream school.
Non-maintained special schools provide education for children with special educational needs that the Secretary of State for Education has approved under section 342 of the Education Act 1996.
