Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 20 May 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 20 May 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 20 May 2020

HTML

Advertisement

Junior animator
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: How to use own surroundings and research of visual, w
Teacher vacancies, sickness absence and substitution statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2019/20
Resources
The purpose of this statistical bulletin is to provide analysis of the
ESFA ESF provider relief scheme
Resources
Information about support available to European Social Fund (ESF) cont

Details

Information for FE

InformationLatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Reminderall new learners should be on apprenticeship standards from 1 August 2020
Informationprovider relief scheme
InformationJuly financial collection from colleges
Informationcollege accounts direction
Informationsubcontracting declarations
Informationapprenticeship service - completed status

Information for academies

InformationLatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
InformationProcurement Policy Note 02/20: Supplier relief due to COVID-19

Information for local authorities

InformationLatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Reminderlocal authority adult education budget and apprenticeships funding and 16 to 19 funds return for 2019 to 2020
InformationProcurement Policy Note 02/20: Supplier relief due to COVID-19
Published 20 May 2020