Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 20 May 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 20 May 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 20 May 2020
HTML
Advertisement
Details
Information for FE
|Information
|Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Reminder
|all new learners should be on apprenticeship standards from 1 August 2020
|Information
|provider relief scheme
|Information
|July financial collection from colleges
|Information
|college accounts direction
|Information
|subcontracting declarations
|Information
|apprenticeship service - completed status
Information for academies
|Information
|Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|Procurement Policy Note 02/20: Supplier relief due to COVID-19
Information for local authorities
|Information
|Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Reminder
|local authority adult education budget and apprenticeships funding and 16 to 19 funds return for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|Procurement Policy Note 02/20: Supplier relief due to COVID-19