Information about support available to European Social Fund (ESF) contractors during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Applications can now be made to the ESFA ESF provider relief scheme.

To be eligible to receive support from the ESFA ESF provider relief scheme, you must hold an ESFA ESF contract that was procured as a service under the Public Contract Regulations 2015 and commenced on or after the 1 April 2019.

In addition to holding an eligible contract, you will be required to meet the following conditions:

you have delivered under the contract during the 6-month period ending 31st March 2020 and submitted ILR / supplementary data (where appropriate), in respect of this delivery

plan to deliver education, training, and support under the contract in April, May and June 2020

you have not furloughed the staff required to deliver the contract. However, you are eligible to apply to the scheme, if it is your intention to take staff off furlough to deliver the contract for the period in which you applying for relief

your eligible ‘contract for services’ with the ESFA is not under notice of termination

you will continue to submit claims for delivery through ILR and supplementary data returns (where appropriate), throughout the period of the relief payments being made

where you use subcontractors to deliver, you must agree to continue to pay them in line with your subcontractor agreement

ESF contractors should only apply where they have a demonstrated need for advance funding to maintain capacity within their contract to support learners and/or employers and respond to the economic recovery. Eligible ESF contractors should read our policy and application guidance before making an application via the email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Documents will be issued directly to ESF providers via email.

The closing date for applications is 28 May 2020. We will respond to your application by 4th June 2020.