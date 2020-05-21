Official statistics on the employment and earnings outcomes of postgraduates broken down by subject studied and domicile.

Documents

Graduate Outcomes (LEO): postgraduate outcomes in 2017 to 2018

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/graduate-outcomes-leo-postgraduate-outcomes

Details

This release focuses on outcomes in the 2017 to 2018 tax year for those who graduated with a Level 7 (masters) or Level 8 (doctoral) postgraduate degree 1, 3, 5 and 10 years after graduation from an English higher education institution (HEI).

Published 21 May 2020