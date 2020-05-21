A summary of responses to questions asked in the summer 2019 school snapshot survey.
School snapshot survey - curriculum: summer 2019
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-101-7, DFE-RR981PDF, 353KB, 27 pages
School snapshot survey - workforce: summer 2019
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-102-4, DFE-RR979PDF, 438KB, 31 pages
School snapshot survey - support for pupils: summer 2019
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-103-1, DFE-RR980PDF, 449KB, 47 pages
Technical report for school snapshot survey: summer 2019
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-104-8, DFE-RR981aPDF, 241KB, 11 pages
School snapshot survey: summer 2019 tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.52MB
The school snapshot survey is a twice-yearly survey which gathers views from senior leaders and classroom teachers in state-funded primary and secondary schools.
The survey covers a wide range of topics relating to the department’s aims, priorities and policies. Topics covered in the summer 2019 reports include:
- English
- computing
- English Baccalaureate (EBacc)
- reformed GCSEs
- assessment
- teacher workload
- aspiration to headship
- diversity in the workforce
- school resource management
- anti-bullying
- mental health and wellbeing
- health education
- developmental extra-curricular activities
- diversity support
- pupil behaviour
- special educational needs and disability (SEND)
- careers guidance