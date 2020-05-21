A summary of responses to questions asked in the summer 2019 school snapshot survey.

School snapshot survey - curriculum: summer 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-101-7, DFE-RR981PDF, 353KB, 27 pages

School snapshot survey - workforce: summer 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-102-4, DFE-RR979PDF, 438KB, 31 pages

School snapshot survey - support for pupils: summer 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-103-1, DFE-RR980PDF, 449KB, 47 pages

Technical report for school snapshot survey: summer 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-104-8, DFE-RR981aPDF, 241KB, 11 pages

School snapshot survey: summer 2019 tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.52MB

The school snapshot survey is a twice-yearly survey which gathers views from senior leaders and classroom teachers in state-funded primary and secondary schools.

The survey covers a wide range of topics relating to the department’s aims, priorities and policies. Topics covered in the summer 2019 reports include:

  • English
  • computing
  • English Baccalaureate (EBacc)
  • reformed GCSEs
  • assessment
  • teacher workload
  • aspiration to headship
  • diversity in the workforce
  • school resource management
  • anti-bullying
  • mental health and wellbeing
  • health education
  • developmental extra-curricular activities
  • diversity support
  • pupil behaviour
  • special educational needs and disability (SEND)
  • careers guidance
Published 21 May 2020