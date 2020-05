Results of the National Foundation for Education (NFER) teacher voice omnibus survey, the school snapshot survey and post-16 institutions omnibus survey.

Research reports published since 2010 are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived research on the National Archives. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

2019 reports

School snapshot survey: summer 2019 21 May 2020

Research and analysis

2018 reports

2017 reports

2016 reports

2015 reports

2014 reports

2013 reports

2012 reports

2011 reports

Teacher voice omnibus: reducing bureaucratic burdens 29 March 2012

Research and analysis

2010 reports

Teacher omnibus survey: parents and families survey, 2009 to 2010 26 August 2010

Research and analysis

21 May 2020 Added 'School snapshot survey: summer 2019'. 17 July 2019 Added 'School snapshot survey: winter 2018'. 5 March 2019 Added 2017 document 'Post-16 institutions omnibus: wave 5 survey' and 2018 document 'Post-16 institutions and providers omnibus: wave 6 survey'. 28 January 2019 Added 'School snapshot survey: summer 2018' to 2018 reports. 21 July 2018 Added 'School snapshot survey: winter 2017'. 10 March 2018 Added 2018 report. 20 July 2017 Added 'Post-16 institutions omnibus: wave 4 survey' report. 11 July 2017 Added 'Teacher voice omnibus: November 2016 survey - DfE questions' report. 20 January 2017 Added 'Teacher voice omnibus: May to July 2016 survey - DfE questions' and 'Post-16 institutions omnibus: wave 3 survey' reports. 7 July 2016 Added 'Teacher voice omnibus: November 2015 survey - DfE questions' and 'Post-16 institutions omnibus: wave 2 survey - December 2015'. 17 December 2015 Added 'Teacher voice omnibus: June 2015 responses' and 'Post-16 institutions omnibus: June to July 2015 results'. 4 July 2013 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources A summary of responses to questions asked in the summer 2019 school sn Resources The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Wakefie Resources Schools have been using various methods to ensure that they are suppor