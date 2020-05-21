Results of the National Foundation for Education (NFER) teacher voice omnibus survey, the school snapshot survey and post-16 institutions omnibus survey.

2019 reports

  1. School snapshot survey: summer 2019
2018 reports

  1. School snapshot survey: winter 2018
  2. Post-16 institutions and providers omnibus: wave 6 survey
  3. School snapshot survey: summer 2018
  4. School snapshot survey: winter 2017
  5. Teacher voice omnibus: March 2018 survey
2017 reports

  1. Teacher voice omnibus: November 2016 survey - DfE questions
  2. Teacher voice omnibus: May to July 2016 survey - DfE questions
  3. Post-16 institutions omnibus: wave 5 survey
2016 reports

  1. Post-16 institutions omnibus: wave 4 survey
  2. Post-16 institutions omnibus: wave 3 survey
2015 reports

  1. Teacher voice omnibus: November 2015 survey - DfE questions
  2. Post-16 institutions omnibus: wave 2 survey - December 2015
  3. Post-16 institutions omnibus: June to July 2015 results
  4. Teacher voice omnibus: June 2015 responses
2014 reports

  1. Teacher voice omnibus: November 2014 survey - DfE questions
  2. Teacher voice omnibus: March to June 2014 surveys - DfE questions
2013 reports

  1. Teacher voice omnibus: November 2013 survey - Teachers’ Standards
  2. Teacher voice omnibus: May 2013 survey - pupil behaviour
  3. Teacher voice omnibus: March 2013 survey - mathematics teaching in schools
2012 reports

  1. Teacher voice omnibus: November 2012 survey – teachers’ standards
  2. Teacher voice omnibus: understanding union membership and activity
  3. Teacher voice omnibus: February 2012 survey - pupil behaviour
  4. Teacher voice omnibus: February 2012 survey
  5. Teacher voice omnibus 2012 survey: the use of the pupil premium
2011 reports

  1. Teacher voice omnibus: reducing bureaucratic burdens
2010 reports

  1. Teacher omnibus survey: parents and families survey, 2009 to 2010
Published 4 July 2013
