We will process and handle your personal data in line with our Personal Data Protection Policy ( PDF , 177KB, 13 pages).

Ofqual will process your personal data in the following situations:

to deliver the services you’ve requested

to keep you informed (when you sign up to our newsletters)

when we work with you

when you respond to our consultations

when we conduct research or gather statistics

when you contact our public enquiries team

as part of our regulatory activities and statutory obligations

to comply with contractual obligations

Exceptional privacy notice for assessment and grading in 2020

This privacy notice explains how Ofqual uses personal information to enable it to put in place exceptional arrangements for grading in 2020 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, Ofqual has made some changes to the way it processes some personal data and we explain more about this below.

Your information rights

Under data protection legislation, you have the right to know what personal data we hold about you and to request a copy of that data. This is called a data subject access request.

You can also ask us to:

correct or amend any personal data we hold about you

have your personal data erased

object to any processing we might do and to request that it is restricted

receive personal data held about you in a structured, commonly used, machine readable format (data portability)

object to automatic decision-making and profiling (Ofqual does not undertake this form of processing)

To make a request

You will need to send your request in writing to:

Data protection requests

Data protection officer

Ofqual

Earlsdon Park

53-55 Butts Road

Coventry

CV1 3BH

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Contact formhttps://www.smartsurve...

For queries about personal data Ofqual holds about you.

How long do responses take?

We will respond to your request as quickly as possible, normally within the one month limit set by the data protection legislation. We may also ask you to send proof of your identity. The time limit starts from date of receipt of your request, or from the date we received proof of identity, if we have asked you for it.

Information we cannot supply

There are a number of exemptions under the data protection legislation, which may mean we can’t give out some information. If we can’t give you your personal data, we will tell you why it has been withheld.

Who can request information?

Anyone can make a request for their own personal data under the data protection legislation. If you want someone else to apply for your personal data on your behalf (such as a solicitor or other representative), we’ll need your written authorisation as proof that they are acting for you.

Reasons for requesting information

You don’t have to give a reason why you want to see your personal data. However, we might ask you some questions to help us understand exactly what it is you want us to provide.

Making a complaint

If your feel that Ofqual has not responded to your request or complied with data protection legislation, please contact our Data Protection Officer. You can also make a complaint via our complaints procedure or contact the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The ICO is the UK’s independent body set up to uphold information rights in the public interest.

Further information

For any other queries about data protection issues, please email our Data Protection Officer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .