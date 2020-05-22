Summary
Proposals for an additional exam series in autumn 2020 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This consultation closes at
Consultation description
We are consulting on proposed arrangements for an additional GCSE, AS and A level exam series to take place in autumn 2020. The exceptional exam series was announced by the government when it cancelled the summer 2020 exam series as part of its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We also set out our proposed arrangements for Extended Project Qualifications and the Advanced Extension Award.
Documents
Consultation on an additional GCSE, AS and A level exam series in autumn 2020
Ref: Ofqual/20/6621PDF, 1.07MB, 36 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ways to respond
Advertisement