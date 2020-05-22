This document sets out our regulatory requirements for awarding organisations offering vocational and technical qualifications during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

​Extraordinary regulatory framework: Vocational and Technical Qualifications, COVID-19 Conditions and Requirements

Ref: Ofqual/20/6620/5PDF, 415KB, 35 pages

​Extraordinary regulatory framework: Vocational and Technical Qualifications, COVID-19 Guidance

Ref: Ofqual/20/6620/6PDF, 246KB, 14 pages

Requirements set out in this document

This document sets out Vocational and Technical Qualifications Coronavirus (COVID-19) Conditions. These conditions come into effect at 14:00 on 22 May 2020 for all vocational and technical qualifications which fall within categories 1 – 3 as defined in Condition VTQCov1.8.

It also sets out our requirements in relation to the following:

  • the calculation of results for Category 1 Qualifications and Category 2 Qualifications
  • the Adaptation of assessments for Category 1 Qualifications, Category 2 Qualifications and Category 3 Qualifications
  • the principles to be applied by awarding organisations when making calculating results and adapting assessments for vocational and technical qualifications

With respect to all vocational and technical qualifications to which the conditions set out in document apply, save to the extent set out in those conditions, awarding organisations must also comply with:

  • our General Conditions of Recognition, which apply to all awarding organisations and qualifications, and
  • all relevant Regulatory Documents
Published 22 May 2020