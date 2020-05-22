Online educational resources for schools and parents to help children to learn at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Details

We have brought together a list of online educational resources to support children’s education at home while they may not be attending their normal education setting.

The lists include subject-specific resources for:

English

maths

science

PE

wellbeing

special educational needs and disability ( SEND )

These resources are currently being offered for free.

Individual resources cannot replace a school’s properly planned curriculum, and the resources in this list are not intended to do so. Schools may wish to explore this list of resources as they consider how they continue to support children’s education.

We have assessed these resources with the support of subject experts to make sure they are:

high quality

appropriate for the students they are aimed at

The resources were also assessed to ensure they meet a number of technical requirements.

The resources may be useful for parents in considering how they could support their children’s education, but they should not be used in place of existing resources which schools may be using as part of their continued provision for pupils’ education at this time.

We have highlighted those materials which are most appropriate for parental use.

This list of resources is not exhaustive and there are many other resources available to schools. This list has been updated since it was originally published to include additional resources suppliers have submitted to us. We will update this list in the future to reflect additional applications from suppliers.

Before using these resources, you should refer to the guidance on safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers during the coronavirus outbreak, which has further information on how to keep children safe online.

Care should be taken that all activities, especially practical and physical activities, are undertaken safely and with due regard for the abilities of the pupil.

Teachers and parents/carers should check that activities are appropriate for the intended user and that they can be carried out safely in the home environment.

Disclaimer

This website, including use of any content uploaded or linked through it, is subject to a disclaimer and detailed user terms. Please read them before using it.

The Department for Education is not the owner or creator of most of the resources listed, and you use all content at your own risk.

Access to resources is in most cases free of charge, but it is your responsibility to check whether you have to pay to view and/or copy specific content contained within the resources.

