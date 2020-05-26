Guidance for special schools, specialist colleges, local authorities and any other settings managing children and young people with complex special educational needs and disability (SEND).

Supporting children and young people with SEND as schools and colleges prepare for wider opening

Risk assessment guidance for settings managing children and young people with an education, health and care (EHC) plan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Published 19 April 2020
Last updated 26 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to include new information on the recommended approaches that local authorities, educational settings and parents should follow for the return of children and young people with EHC plans, or those with complex needs but who do not have an EHC plan, to educational settings from 1 June 2020.

  2. Updated to reflect the SEND regulations changes. Also added information about how the guidance affects children/young people with an EHC plan and a social worker and new information on how to keep staff and pupils safe and reduce the risk of infection in educational settings.

  3. First published.

