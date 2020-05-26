A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years settings since Thursday 16 April.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

All education settings were closed except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak from Friday 20 March 2020.

The spreadsheet shows the numbers of teachers, vulnerable children and children of critical workers in education since Monday 23 March and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April.

The summaries explain the responses for set time frames since 23 March 2020.

The data is collected from a daily education settings survey and a twice-weekly local authority early years survey.