A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years settings since Thursday 16 April.

Documents

22 May 2020 data: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

ODS, 30.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

22 May 2020 data: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 44.4KB

22 May 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

PDF, 676KB, 13 pages

15 May 2020 data: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

ODS, 30.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

15 May 2020 data: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 37.5KB

15 May 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

PDF, 693KB, 13 pages

8 May 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

PDF, 363KB, 11 pages

30 April 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

PDF, 496KB, 12 pages

24 April 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

PDF, 368KB, 9 pages

17 April 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

PDF, 309KB, 7 pages

Details

All education settings were closed except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak from Friday 20 March 2020.

The spreadsheet shows the numbers of teachers, vulnerable children and children of critical workers in education since Monday 23 March and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April.

The summaries explain the responses for set time frames since 23 March 2020.

The data is collected from a daily education settings survey and a twice-weekly local authority early years survey.

Published 21 April 2020
Last updated 26 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added latest data and "22 May 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak".

  2. Updated COVID-19 attendance in education settings data and added Coronavirus (COVID-19) attendance in education settings: 15 May 2020 summary.

  3. Updated COVID-19 attendance in education settings data and added Coronavirus (COVID-19) attendance in education settings: 8 May 2020 summary

  4. Updated spreadsheets and added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) attendance in education settings: 30 April 2020 summary'.

  5. Updated data and added summary of data returns to 24 April 2020.

  6. First published.

    Advertisement

    Online education resources for home learning
    Resources
    Online educational resources for schools and parents to help children
    Academy launches Project CARE to support engineering innovation to fight COVID-19 in Africa
    Resources
    Female engineering entrepreneurs leading the way as first projects fun
    Supporting children and young people with SEND as schools and colleges prepare for wider opening
    Resources
    Guidance for special schools, specialist colleges, local authorities a