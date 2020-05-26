A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years settings since Thursday 16 April.
Documents
22 May 2020 data: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
ODS, 30.8KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
22 May 2020 data: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 44.4KB
22 May 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
PDF, 676KB, 13 pages
15 May 2020 data: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
ODS, 30.3KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
15 May 2020 data: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 37.5KB
15 May 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
PDF, 693KB, 13 pages
8 May 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
PDF, 363KB, 11 pages
30 April 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
PDF, 496KB, 12 pages
24 April 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
PDF, 368KB, 9 pages
17 April 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
PDF, 309KB, 7 pages
Details
All education settings were closed except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak from Friday 20 March 2020.
The spreadsheet shows the numbers of teachers, vulnerable children and children of critical workers in education since Monday 23 March and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April.
The summaries explain the responses for set time frames since 23 March 2020.
The data is collected from a daily education settings survey and a twice-weekly local authority early years survey.
Last updated 26 May 2020 + show all updates
Added latest data and "22 May 2020 summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak".
Updated COVID-19 attendance in education settings data and added Coronavirus (COVID-19) attendance in education settings: 15 May 2020 summary.
Updated COVID-19 attendance in education settings data and added Coronavirus (COVID-19) attendance in education settings: 8 May 2020 summary
Updated spreadsheets and added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) attendance in education settings: 30 April 2020 summary'.
Updated data and added summary of data returns to 24 April 2020.
First published.
