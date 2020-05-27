Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 27 May 2020
HTML
Details
Items for further education
|Information
|Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|new end-point assessment (EPA) flexibility announced for calculated functional skills qualifications (FSQs)
|Action
|migration of the application programme interfaces (API)
|Information
|update on the subcontracting consultation
There are no items for academies or local authorities this week.
Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Department for Education has published guidance about COVID-19 in educational settings for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students on GOV.UK.
Please check GOV.UK regularly for updates.
Advertisement