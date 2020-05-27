Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

Details

Items for further education

Information Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19) Information new end-point assessment (EPA) flexibility announced for calculated functional skills qualifications (FSQs) Action migration of the application programme interfaces (API) Information update on the subcontracting consultation

There are no items for academies or local authorities this week.

Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Department for Education has published guidance about COVID-19 in educational settings for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students on GOV.UK.

Please check GOV.UK regularly for updates.

