ESFA Update further education: 27 May 2020

Items for further education

InformationLatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationnew end-point assessment (EPA) flexibility announced for calculated functional skills qualifications (FSQs)
Actionmigration of the application programme interfaces (API)
Informationupdate on the subcontracting consultation

There are no items for academies or local authorities this week.

Latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Department for Education has published guidance about COVID-19 in educational settings for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students on GOV.UK.

Please check GOV.UK regularly for updates.

Published 27 May 2020