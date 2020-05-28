This week we took part in a student finance webinar jointly hosted by the National Deaf Children’s Society and the Thomas Pocklington Trust for deaf and visually impaired customers.

We recognise that every student faces individual circumstances and we regularly work with other organisations to raise awareness of the help and support available, and of how the DSAs application process works.

This helps us to deliver the best service we can, in the most appropriate way.

Further information is available below on DSAs.

Disabled Students’ Allowances (DSAs)

Full information is available at www.gov.uk/disabled-students-allowances-dsas but in summary;

If you are a student with a disability, DSAs exist to help with any extra essential costs you may have as a result of your disability.

This may cover;

Specialist equipment – for example if you need a computer to run specialist software or braille display

Non-medical helper – for example, if you need a BSL interpreter to attend lectures

Travel – for example, if you need to use a taxi to attend University, rather than using public transport

A range of general costs may also be considered, related to your disability.

The application process

DSAs do not depend on household income and do not need to be repaid. You can apply online if you are a full-time student in England and are applying for other support from Student Finance England at www.gov.uk/studentfinance

If you are not applying for any other finance then you can download an application form at www.gov.uk/student-finance-forms

Evidence of disability

You will be required to provide evidence of your disability but this will be made as easy as possible, especially at the moment, when social distancing may add other difficulties. For advice on what may be required www.gov.uk/disabled-students-allowances-dsas/eligibility

You also may need to meet with an experienced Needs Assessor, however it will be possible to do this via video-link or telephone.

Please start the application process as soon as possible

Even if you are not certain which course or institution you may attend in the autumn, you are strongly advised to start the DSAs application process as soon as possible, to ensure that finance and support will be available for the start of term.

Further information

You may wish to visit www.thestudentroom.co.ukfor further information.

Full time students in England can apply online now at www.gov.uk/studentfinance

Part-time and postgraduate students should currently download paper applicationswww.gov.uk/student-finance-forms

It is hoped to bring this service online during June 2020 but please do not delay in finding out what is required to start the process as quickly as possible.

