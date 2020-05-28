Applies to adult education budget, 19 to 24 traineeships, advanced learner loans,16 to 18 traineeships and non-levy apprenticeships.

Introduction

All providers must abide by performance management rules for adult education budget, 19 to 24 traineeships, advanced learner loans, 16 to 18 traineeships and non-levy apprenticeship funding.

This guide provides information about:

funding allocations

funding and contract values, which we update during the funding year following any performance management actions

funding rules

performance management

guidance on the funding claims process

We have published information about funding rules on the ESFA funding rules, rates and formula collection page.

We’ve also published further information on qualification achievement rates and how we monitor funding rules.

Funding allocations

Information on how we allocate ESFA funding for the adult education budget, advanced learner loans, traineeships and non-procured apprenticeships.

Funding allocation values

These are the funding values for colleges, training organisations and employers with an adult education budget, apprenticeship, advanced learner loan or traineeship ESFA contract

Funding calculations

Funding calculations for 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020 sit alongside guidance on how to spot errors in your individualised learner record (ILR) reports.

Performance management

These apply to all providers receiving ESFA funding for the adult education budget, advanced learner loans, traineeships and non-procured apprenticeships.

Funding claims

The funding claims documents are relevant to all providers who are completing a funding claim return for:

16 to 19 funding

adult education budget

discretionary learner support and advanced learner loans bursary

advanced learner loans

community learning

ESFA funding claims and reconciliation 6 May 2020

Guidance How to return monthly individualised learner record (ILR) 28 November 2019

