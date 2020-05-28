Applies to adult education budget, 19 to 24 traineeships, advanced learner loans,16 to 18 traineeships and non-levy apprenticeships.
Introduction
All providers must abide by performance management rules for adult education budget, 19 to 24 traineeships, advanced learner loans, 16 to 18 traineeships and non-levy apprenticeship funding.
This guide provides information about:
- funding allocations
- funding and contract values, which we update during the funding year following any performance management actions
- funding rules
- performance management
- guidance on the funding claims process
We have published information about funding rules on the ESFA funding rules, rates and formula collection page.
We’ve also published further information on qualification achievement rates and how we monitor funding rules.
Funding allocations
Information on how we allocate ESFA funding for the adult education budget, advanced learner loans, traineeships and non-procured apprenticeships.
- 19+ funding allocations
- Guidance
- 19+ funding allocations guidance 2020 to 2021
- Guidance
- 19+ funding allocation guidance 2019 to 2020
- Guidance
Funding allocation values
These are the funding values for colleges, training organisations and employers with an adult education budget, apprenticeship, advanced learner loan or traineeship ESFA contract
- Funding allocations to training providers: 2019 to 2020
- Transparency data
- Funding allocations to training providers: 2018 to 2019
- Transparency data
Funding calculations
Funding calculations for 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020 sit alongside guidance on how to spot errors in your individualised learner record (ILR) reports.
- Check ILR reports for possible data errors in your return
- Guidance
- Funding calculation for 2016 to 2017
- Guidance
- Funding calculation for 2015 to 2016
- Guidance
- Funding calculation for 2014 to 2015
- Guidance
Performance management
These apply to all providers receiving ESFA funding for the adult education budget, advanced learner loans, traineeships and non-procured apprenticeships.
- How the ESFA measures the performance of FE providers it funds
- Guidance
- AEB Virement Request Form
- Form
- Advanced learner loans facility requests
- Form
- ESFA funding for traineeships
- Guidance
- Apprenticeship funding rules
- Guidance
Funding claims
The funding claims documents are relevant to all providers who are completing a funding claim return for:
- 16 to 19 funding
- adult education budget
- discretionary learner support and advanced learner loans bursary
- advanced learner loans
- community learning
- ESFA funding claims and reconciliation
- Guidance
- How to return monthly individualised learner record (ILR)
- Guidance
