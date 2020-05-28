What educational settings will need to do when recording attendance after the wider reopening of schools from 1 June 2020.

Documents

Recording attendance in the school attendance register during the coronavirus outbreak

HTML

Educational settings status form: further guidance

HTML

Details

These documents cover:

  • guidance for schools on taking the attendance register
  • operational queries relating to the educational setting status form

What educational settings will need to do

  1. Schools should resume taking an attendance register.

  2. Schools should use the codes suggested on this page to record attendance and absence in the attendance register.

  3. All settings should submit daily attendance figures using the educational setting status form by midday everyday.

Published 22 March 2020
Last updated 28 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added new guidance and updated the further guidance to reflect the changes in how attendance should be recorded following the reopening of some schools from 1 June. Removed the spreadsheet tool and video tutorial.

  2. Updated attendance recording frequently asked questions with further guidance

  3. Added school attendance reporting frequently asked questions HTML.

  4. Updated page to include tutorial video for completing the online form

  5. Updated page to include clearer guidelines on using the spreadsheet and submitting to the online form.

  6. First published.

    Advertisement

    ESFA Update: 27 May 2020
    Resources
    Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
    Disabled Students' Allowances (DSAs): What's available & how to apply
    Resources
    This week we took part in a student finance webinar jointly hosted by
    19+ funding allocations and performance management
    Resources
    Applies to adult education budget, 19 to 24 traineeships, advanced lea