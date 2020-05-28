What educational settings will need to do when recording attendance after the wider reopening of schools from 1 June 2020.
Recording attendance in the school attendance register during the coronavirus outbreak
Educational settings status form: further guidance
These documents cover:
- guidance for schools on taking the attendance register
- operational queries relating to the educational setting status form
What educational settings will need to do
Schools should resume taking an attendance register.
Schools should use the codes suggested on this page to record attendance and absence in the attendance register.
All settings should submit daily attendance figures using the educational setting status form by midday everyday.
