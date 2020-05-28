Providing free school meals during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Guidance for schools and local authorities on free school meals arrangements during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Details

This guidance will help schools and local authorities to continue providing free school meals to eligible pupils where:

the pupil has to stay at home because they and/or wider family members are displaying coronavirus (COVID-19) related symptoms

the school is only open for certain groups

Be aware of scam emails

We have been informed that some parents have received an email stating the following:‘As schools will be closing, if you’re entitled to free school meals, please send your bank details and we’ll make sure you’re supported.’

We can confirm that this is a scam email and is not official. We urge parents that if you receive any emails like this, please do not respond, and delete it immediately.