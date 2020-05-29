Apprenticeship service data as at April 2020, and apprenticeship starts to March 2020, with separate April 2020 starts covering the coronavirus outbreak.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

What educational settings will need to do when recording attendance

Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, the Department for Education ( DfE ) replaced the planned further in-year statistics from the ‘Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020’ release onwards. We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the outbreak.

We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available. Please see the main text document for more information on the replacement to publications.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to tell us about your key data needs. We’d particularly like to know how often you need data and how you’d like it broken down. For example, by age, level and individual framework or standard.

Read Statistics at DfE to find out about any changes.

This release is an update to the Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 statistics publication and is a repurposed transitionary approach during the coronavirus outbreak. Please read ‘Apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - May 2020 update’ for more information.

We have updated official statistics within the publication to provide:

the latest monthly apprenticeship starts to March 2020

the number of apprenticeship service commitments as reported at the end of April 2020

new, separate tables on apprenticeship starts as first reported for the month of April

The data for April is being provided for transparency during the coronavirus outbreak and would not normally be released due to high levels of underreporting at this point in the year (for example April starts as first reported at this point in 2019 was only 67.5% of the final figure). Additionally, the outbreak will have had an unknown impact on provider reporting, which may mean underreporting has been affected further. Therefore extra care should be taken in interpreting this data.

For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019) please read’Further education and skills: November 2019’.

We may amend the content and publication of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting.

