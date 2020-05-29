The Low Pay Commission Secretariat's business plan for 2020 to 2021.
LPC business plan 2020/21
This business plan outlines the purpose of the Low Pay Commission (LPC) and gives details of its milestones and research. It also includes information on the LPC’s resources and outlines how it will comply with the government’s requirements on transparency.
