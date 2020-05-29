Last chance to nominate: Academy invites nominations for the President's Special Awards for Pandemic

Royal Academy of Engineering is to make a special series of awards to recognise exceptional engineering in response to pandemic challenges. The awards are open to all engineers across the UK who have contributed to addressing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, across all technical specialities, disciplines and career stages.

Given the breadth of the contributions that engineering is making, there is no set number of awards that will be given, but the Academy’s Awards Committee will select a portfolio of exemplars that reflects the full range of impacts and innovations. The criteria for selecting the winners of the awards will be:

Clear evidence of exceptional engineering practice or innovation to support UK society in responding to pandemic challenges;

Clear evidence of the role of individual, team or organisation nominated in that exceptional practice or innovation.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says:

“The Academy is committed to supporting both the near-term and longer-term response to COVID-19 and to help build resilience against future waves of this or other pandemics. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged UK society in many ways and we want to recognise exceptional examples of engineering in the service of society in the context of pandemic challenges, whatever form that took. We want to find the engineers who innovated important devices and systems, kept essential services and infrastructure effective in unprecedented circumstances, just as much as those who helped protect the NHS.”

How to apply

For more information on how to apply, please see our application page. The closing date for receiving nominations is Wednesday 3 June 2020. Given the ongoing nature of the pandemic, we expect to make a further round of awards in 2021.

Please direct any queries to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone Sylvia Hampartumian on 020 7766 0648.

Notes for Editors

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future , driving innovation and building global partnerships , and influencing policy and engaging the public .

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

What we do

TALENT & DIVERSITY

We’re growing talent by training, supporting, mentoring and funding the most talented and creative researchers, innovators and leaders from across the engineering profession.

We’re developing skills for the future by identifying the challenges of an ever-changing world and developing the skills and approaches we need to build a resilient and diverse engineering profession.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education Resources Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school Resources Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school

INNOVATION

We’re driving innovation by investing in some of the country’s most creative and exciting engineering ideas and businesses.

We’re building global partnerships that bring the world’s best engineers from industry, entrepreneurship and academia together to collaborate on creative innovations that address the greatest global challenges of our age.

POLICY & ENGAGEMENT

We’re influencing policy through the National Engineering Policy Centre – providing independent expert support to policymakers on issues of importance.

We’re engaging the public by opening their eyes to the wonders of engineering and inspiring young people to become the next generation of engineers.

For more information please contact:

Jane Sutton at the Royal Academy of Engineering

T: 0207 766 0636

E: Jane Sutton