The data covers the period 1 September 2020 to 28 February 2021.

Documents

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021

HTML

Methodology: Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021

HTML

Pre-release access list: Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021

HTML

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021: data, charts and tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.37MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021: inspection data September 2020 to February 2021

View onlineDownload CSV 13.9KB

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021: inspection data as at 28 February 2021

View onlineDownload CSV 589KB

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021: apprenticeship new provider monitoring visits February 2018 to February 2021

View onlineDownload CSV 177KB

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021: all other new provider monitoring visits March 2019 to February 2021

View onlineDownload CSV 21.9KB

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021: revised inspection data as at 31 August 2019

View onlineDownload CSV 652KB

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021: revised inspection data as at 31 August 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 590KB

Further education and skills removed inspection data for providers with prolonged break in funding

ODS, 8.97KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These inspections of further education and skills in England statistics are made up of:

  • main findings
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data
  • quality and methodology report
  • pre-release access list

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Participation in education, training and employment: 2020
Resources
National participation figures for end 2020 and updates to provisional
Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider 2018 to 2019
Resources
Provider level employment and earnings outcomes for 2018 to 2019.Docum
Early-in-Year Student Withdrawal Notifications Academic Year 2018/19 to 2020/21 up to 31/05/2021
Resources
In year statistics on the number of notifications of student withdrawa

Published 24 June 2021