Statutory guidance on the exclusion of pupils from local-authority-maintained schools, academies and pupil referral units.

This guidance details the legal responsibilities for those who exclude students from educational settings, including:

headteachers

local authorities

governing bodies

academy trusts

independent review panel members

independent review panel clerks

special educational needs experts

It governs the exclusion of pupils from:

local-authority-maintained schools

academies and free schools

pupil referral units

The additional guidance on changes to the school exclusion process during the coronavirus outbreak should be used alongside the main guidance.

Statutory guidance sets out what schools and local authorities must do to comply with the law. You should follow the guidance unless you have a very good reason not to.

