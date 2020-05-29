Statutory guidance on the exclusion of pupils from local-authority-maintained schools, academies and pupil referral units.
Exclusion from maintained schools, academies and pupil referral units in England
Ref: DFE-00184-2017PDF, 340KB, 62 pages
Changes to the school exclusion process during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
This guidance details the legal responsibilities for those who exclude students from educational settings, including:
- headteachers
- local authorities
- governing bodies
- academy trusts
- independent review panel members
- independent review panel clerks
- special educational needs experts
It governs the exclusion of pupils from:
- local-authority-maintained schools
- academies and free schools
- pupil referral units
The additional guidance on changes to the school exclusion process during the coronavirus outbreak should be used alongside the main guidance.
Statutory guidance sets out what schools and local authorities must do to comply with the law. You should follow the guidance unless you have a very good reason not to.
It would be helpful to read this guidance alongside:
