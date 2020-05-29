Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school building projects.

Documents

Generic design brief

Ref: DfE-00084-2020PDF, 711KB, 133 pages

Annex 1A: Definitions of spaces (mainstream schools)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 88.1KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 1B: Definitions of spaces (special schools and alternative provision)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 113KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 2A: Sanitaryware

Ref: DfE-00075-2020PDF, 245KB, 25 pages

Annex 2B: External spaces

PDF, 717KB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 2C: External fabric

Ref: DfE-00076-2020PDF, 210KB, 22 pages

Annex 2D: Internal elements and finishes

Ref: DfE-00077-2020PDF, 386KB, 49 pages

Annex 2E: Daylight and electric lighting

Ref: DfE-00080-2020PDF, 451KB, 43 pages

Annex 2F: Mechanical services and public health engineering

Ref: DfE-00078-2020PDF, 1.22MB, 126 pages

Annex 2G: Electrical services, communications, fire and security systems

Ref: DfE-00081-2020PDF, 291KB, 34 pages

Annex 2H: Energy

PDF, 988KB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 2I: Controls

Ref: DfE-00079-2020PDF, 275KB, 30 pages

Annex 3: Fittings, furniture and equipment

Ref: DfE-00085-2020PDF, 344KB, 37 pages

Building performance evaluation methodology

PDF, 1.5MB, 68 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Guidance for people involved in school building projects. This includes:

  • contractors
  • technical professionals
  • school providers
  • local authorities
  • dioceses

The Output Specification documents consist of the generic design brief and school-specific brief. They form parts B and C of the employer’s requirements for DfE projects procured through the Construction Framework 2017.

You can also read the ESFA construction framework templates for part A of the employer’s requirements.

For further information please contact:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 11 June 2019
Last updated 29 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated ‘Generic design brief’, annexes 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, and 2I, and ‘Annex 3’ - changes are described each document's version history.

    Advertisement

    Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak
    Resources
    Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education
    School exclusion
    Resources
    Statutory guidance on the exclusion of pupils from local-authority-mai
    Output Specification: school-specific brief and annexes
    Resources
    Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school

  2. First published.