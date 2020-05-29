Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school building projects.
Generic design brief
Ref: DfE-00084-2020PDF, 711KB, 133 pages
Annex 1A: Definitions of spaces (mainstream schools)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 88.1KB
Annex 1B: Definitions of spaces (special schools and alternative provision)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 113KB
Annex 2A: Sanitaryware
Ref: DfE-00075-2020PDF, 245KB, 25 pages
Annex 2B: External spaces
PDF, 717KB, 26 pages
Annex 2C: External fabric
Ref: DfE-00076-2020PDF, 210KB, 22 pages
Annex 2D: Internal elements and finishes
Ref: DfE-00077-2020PDF, 386KB, 49 pages
Annex 2E: Daylight and electric lighting
Ref: DfE-00080-2020PDF, 451KB, 43 pages
Annex 2F: Mechanical services and public health engineering
Ref: DfE-00078-2020PDF, 1.22MB, 126 pages
Annex 2G: Electrical services, communications, fire and security systems
Ref: DfE-00081-2020PDF, 291KB, 34 pages
Annex 2H: Energy
PDF, 988KB, 31 pages
Annex 2I: Controls
Ref: DfE-00079-2020PDF, 275KB, 30 pages
Annex 3: Fittings, furniture and equipment
Ref: DfE-00085-2020PDF, 344KB, 37 pages
Building performance evaluation methodology
PDF, 1.5MB, 68 pages
Guidance for people involved in school building projects. This includes:
- contractors
- technical professionals
- school providers
- local authorities
- dioceses
The Output Specification documents consist of the generic design brief and school-specific brief. They form parts B and C of the employer’s requirements for DfE projects procured through the Construction Framework 2017.
You can also read the ESFA construction framework templates for part A of the employer’s requirements.
First published.