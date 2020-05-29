Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school building projects.
Documents
School-specific brief template (mainstream schools)
MS Word Document, 114KB
School-specific brief template (special schools and alternative provision)
MS Word Document, 115KB
MMC1 school-specific brief template (mainstream schools): Off-site schools framework
MS Word Document, 122KB
MMC1 school-specific brief template (special schools and alternative provision): Off-site schools framework
MS Word Document, 126KB
Annex SS1: Schedule of Accommodation (SoA) and Area Data Sheet (ADS) template for any school
XLSM, 3.8MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Annex SS2: Refurbishment scope of works template
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 113KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Annex SS3: Legacy equipment schedule (primary)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 63.4KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Annex SS3: Legacy equipment schedule (secondary)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 63.8KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Annex SS4: Legacy furniture schedule (primary)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 128KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Annex SS4: Legacy furniture schedule (secondary)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 140KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Annex SS5: School-specific ICT equipment template
MS Word Document, 122KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
Guidance for people involved in school building projects. This includes:
- contractors
- technical professionals
- school providers
- local authorities
- dioceses
The Output Specification documents consist of the generic design brief and school-specific brief. They form parts B and C of the employer’s requirements for DfE projects procured through the Construction Framework 2017.
Advertisement
You can also read the ESFA Construction Framework Templates for part A of the employer’s requirements
For further information please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Last updated 29 May 2020 + show all updates
Updated ‘School-specific brief template (mainstream schools)’ and ‘School-specific brief template (special schools and alternative provision)’. Added MMC1 school specific brief templates for off-site school frameworks.
First published.