The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is changing

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Reporting employees' wages to HMRC when you've claimed through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

Neil Carberry, CEO of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation said:

“The furlough scheme has been vital in avoiding mass redundancies, and the decision to taper off the scheme rather than cut it off more abruptly is right. Continued support for the self-employed is also the right call, though we regret the lack of help for limited company directors in today’s statement.

“Co-payment for furlough will make sense in many sectors, but it is unlikely to work for temps at a time when agencies have little income from clients with which to meet the bills. Because of that, getting the temp market working again must be a priority – that’s why addressing barriers like Statutory Sick Pay costs matters to agencies.

“The Chancellor is right to turn his attention to how we recover. With the claimant count unemployment already above two million, we face a crisis of a scale not seen for many decades. Recruitment and staffing industry firms are the specialists in helping people find work and companies to grow – we are ready to support Government to deliver innovative new plans to tackle unemployment.”

From 1 July, employers can bring back to work employees that have previously been furloughed for any amount of time and any shift pattern, while still being able to claim CJRS grant for their normal hours not worked. When claiming the CJRS grant for furloughed hours employers will need to report and claim for a minimum period of a week.

The scheme will close to new entrants from 30 June. From this point onwards, employers will only be able to furlough employees that they have furloughed for a full 3 week period prior to 30 June.

This means that the final date by which an employer can furlough an employee for the first time will be 10 June, in order for the current 3 week furlough period to be completed by 30 June. Employers will have until 31 July to make any claims in respect of the period to 30 June.

Further guidance on flexible furloughing and how employers should calculate claims will be published on 12 June. Find out more information on how the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is changing.

If you’ve claimed a grant through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, you should check if you need to report payments on the PAYE Real Time Information system, as this will depend on whether you are using the grant to:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education Resources This collection draws together resources educators and parents can use Resources Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school

pay wages

reimburse wages that you’ve already paid

If you’re claiming a grant through the scheme, the steps to do this are:

If you’re using the grant to pay wages

Any grant paid to you, is to be used to pay wages to your furloughed employees and should be treated in the same way as any wage payment and is subject to all payroll deductions.

You should pay employees on their contractual payment date so that employees receiving Universal Credit are not affected.

The grant should be reported to HMRC via your payroll software on a Full Payment Submission, on or before the date that it is paid to your employees.

If you have paid your employees and submitted your Real Time Information submission early

If you have already paid your employees before their contractual payment date, the next time you pay them, make sure it’s on their normal contractual payment date.

You should submit the Full Payment Submission on or before the date that you make the payment.

If you’re using the grant to reimburse wages already paid

If you have continued to pay your employees during a period of furlough, in advance of receiving any payments under the scheme, you do not need to make another Full Payment Submission for this amount. This is because the furlough grant is reimbursing the wages you have already paid out and already reported through your payroll.

If you pay the full amount of an employee’s normal wage during furlough, but only claim back 80% from HMRC

If you choose to top up employee wages above the 80% scheme grant, that is your choice and at your own expense.

You must deduct tax and National Insurance Contributions on the full amount paid and report this payment via a Full Payment Submission on or before the pay date. When the grant is paid by HMRC, it will reimburse the wages already paid.

You do not need to make another Full Payment Submission for this amount.

If you have not paid your employees’ full wages yet

If you have not paid any of your employees any wage payments in a tax month

You must submit an Employer Payment Submission stating you have not paid any employees in that tax month. The Employer Payment Submission should be sent no later than 19th of the following tax month where possible. Do not submit a nil Full Payment Submission.

If you only pay your employees 20% of their normal wage until the grant payment is received

You must operate PAYE, deducting any tax and National Insurance contributions due on the reduced salary payment amounts and you must report these payments by sending a Full Payment Submission to HMRC, on or before the payment date.

You must only send a Full Payment Submission reporting the payments you actually made. When you pay the remaining wages to your employees after receiving the grant payment, you must send another Full Payment Submission showing that payment.

If you have not paid anything to your employees for March or April

If you are making a payment for March and April in your employee’s April wage, you must deduct tax and National Insurance Contributions on that full amount.

You must not back date the March payment as if it was paid in March.

If you reported wages to HMRC in March 2020 that you did not pay to your employees

The Full Payment Submission must only include wages you have actually paid to your employees.

You will need to submit an Earlier Year Update or closed year Full Payment Submission to reflect what you paid in wages. When you receive the grant to pay as wages, you should pay your employees on their contractual payment date for the current tax month. You should also submit a 2020-2021 Full Payment Submission, on or before the date you make the payments to your employees.