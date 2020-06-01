 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Consultation on the draft outline content for the T Level in Animal Care and Management

Details
Hits: 15
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Overview

We welcome views on the draft outline content for the T Level in the Agriculture, Environmental and Animal Care route – Animal Care and Management (containing Animal Care and Management and Equine Care and Management specialisms).  This content has been developed by T Level panels of experts and will be used by awarding bodies to develop this technical qualification.

T Levels are new two-year, technical study programmes that will be available across 11 industry routes. Alongside apprenticeships and A levels, T Levels will be one of the three major options available to students aged 16 – 19.

T Level panels of experts set out the knowledge and skills required for each T Level, based on the same occupational standards as apprenticeships. This ensures that individuals taking T Levels can develop the technical knowledge and skills required by employers in that industry.  

The first three T Levels (in Education and Childcare, Construction and Digital) will be available for delivery to students from September 2020.

We are now consulting on the outline content for further T Levels, which will be rolled out from 2023 onwards.  The Animal Care and Management T Level will be among them.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education oversees the development and approval of the standards, qualifications and occupational maps for T Levels and apprenticeships. In addition to their role in approving apprenticeship standards, the Institute’s Route Panels - made up of employers and industry experts – are scrutinising the outline content for all T Levels. The Institute will also award and manage contracts for the development of T Levels.

Why we are seeking your views

Animal Care and Management:

  • Animal Care and Management specialism
  • Equine Care and Management specialism

We are seeking your views to help ensure that the content captures the right knowledge, skills and performance outcomes that will enable students to enter employment within their chosen occupational specialisms. Our Route Panels of employer experts will take your views into consideration when scrutinising the outline content documents.

Take the consultation

Please respond by midnight on Monday 13th July 2020.

What happens next

We will consider your responses as we scrutinise the outline content for the above T Level.

We will publish the final content for this T Level pathway in January 2021.

Advertisement

Higher Education Statistical Fact Sheets 2018/19
Resources
A range of Higher Education fact sheets, including topics such as teac
Firm-level labour productivity measures from the Annual Business Survey, Great Britain: 1998 to 2018
Resources
This article uses firm-level data from the Annual Business Survey (ABS
Consultation on the draft outline content for the T Level in Agriculture, Land Management and Production
Resources
OverviewWe welcome views on the draft outline content for the T Level

Other consultations in the Agriculture, Environmental and Animal Care route

You may also be interested in these articles:

Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak
Resources
Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education
The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is changing
Resources
Reporting employees' wages to HMRC when you've claimed through the Cor
Space related educational resources for home schooling
Resources
This collection draws together resources educators and parents can use
Higher Education Statistical Fact Sheets 2018/19
Resources
A range of Higher Education fact sheets, including topics such as teac
Firm-level labour productivity measures from the Annual Business Survey, Great Britain: 1998 to 2018
Resources
This article uses firm-level data from the Annual Business Survey (ABS
Consultation on the draft outline content for the T Level in Agriculture, Land Management and Production
Resources
OverviewWe welcome views on the draft outline content for the T Level
Apprenticeships and traineeships: May 2020
Resources
Apprenticeships and traineeships: May 2020Apprenticeship service data
Corporate report: Low Pay Commission business plan 2020 to 2021
Resources
The Low Pay Commission Secretariat's business plan for 2020 to 2021.Do
Last chance to nominate: Academy invites nominations for the President's Special Awards for Pandemic
Resources
Royal Academy of Engineering is to make a special series of awards to
School exclusion
Resources
Statutory guidance on the exclusion of pupils from local-authority-mai
Output Specification: generic design brief and technical annexes
Resources
Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school
Output Specification: school-specific brief and annexes
Resources
Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4598)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page