The measures to protect students and universities during the coronavirus outbreak, including temporary student number controls and additional places.

Documents

Introduction of temporary student number controls in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Ref: DfE-00095-2020PDF, 253KB, 24 pages

Details

An outline of the plans announced on 4 May 2020 to allow higher education providers in England recruit full-time undergraduate students up to a temporary level.

Applications for the additional 10,000 places

Providers and institutions will be able to apply for places, as set out in points 30 to 50 of the guidance.

Check this webpage from 18 June 2020 for more information about the application process.

Advertisement

Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2019
Resources
Absence statistics on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthoris
From healthcare to tackling the climate emergency: Ingenious solutions for engaging the public
Resources
The Royal Academy of Engineering has announced 17 new Ingenious Publi
The Winns Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about The Win

Published 1 June 2020