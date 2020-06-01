The measures to protect students and universities during the coronavirus outbreak, including temporary student number controls and additional places.

Details

An outline of the plans announced on 4 May 2020 to allow higher education providers in England recruit full-time undergraduate students up to a temporary level.

Applications for the additional 10,000 places

Providers and institutions will be able to apply for places, as set out in points 30 to 50 of the guidance.

Check this webpage from 18 June 2020 for more information about the application process.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page