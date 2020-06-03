The CSC is committed proactively to safeguard and promote the welfare of our beneficiaries, and to protect its staff, Commissioners, beneficiaries and all those with whom the CSC comes into contact.

Documents

CSC safeguarding policy

PDF, 97.1KB, 2 pages

Details

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commissions’s Secretariat is provided by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and overseas services provided by the British Council. The CSC delivers most of its services and programmes through partners, including nominating agencies and UK universities, all of whom sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the CSC. The CSC’s selection of partners, as reflected in the MOU, recognises the need for high standards of governance, including safeguarding. Safeguarding issues vary between the CSC’s services, programmes and partners – further information is available specific to each.

Published 24 January 2019
Last updated 3 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. updated version of safeguarding policy added.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    CSC public interest disclosure policy
    Resources
    The CSC encourages individuals to raise concerns without fear that the
    CSC anti-fraud policy and procedure
    Resources
    CSC in the UK: anti-fraud policy and procedure.DocumentsCSC anti-fraud
    Sparrow Farm Infant and Nursery School and Sparrow Farm Infant School
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s statutory proposal decision about Sparrow