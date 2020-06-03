CSC safeguarding policy

The CSC is committed proactively to safeguard and promote the welfare of our beneficiaries, and to protect its staff, Commissioners, beneficiaries and all those with whom the CSC comes into contact.

Details

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commissions’s Secretariat is provided by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and overseas services provided by the British Council. The CSC delivers most of its services and programmes through partners, including nominating agencies and UK universities, all of whom sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the CSC. The CSC’s selection of partners, as reflected in the MOU, recognises the need for high standards of governance, including safeguarding. Safeguarding issues vary between the CSC’s services, programmes and partners – further information is available specific to each.