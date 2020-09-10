Guidance for higher education providers in England on when and how to reopen their campuses and buildings.

Documents

Higher education: reopening buildings and campuses

HTML

Higher education coronavirus (COVID-19) NHS Test and Trace handbook

PDF, 199KB, 10 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

  • higher education providers
  • partner organisations
Published 3 June 2020
Last updated 10 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated HE provider guidance and added Higher Education coronavirus (COVID19) NHS Test and Trace handbook.

  2. Performing arts, transport and international students and self-isolation sections updated.

  3. Updates on social distancing, demographic, library, social gathering, performing arts and student accommodation guidance.

  4. Updated 'Staff and student wellbeing' section.

  5. First published.

