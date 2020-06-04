Landscape technician



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Landscape design and management - Principles of landscape design and management and their role in shaping the landscape. The importance of promoting biodiversity, health and wellbeing, accessibility, and sense of place. Understanding barriers to access and potential solutions. Best practice standards including the Green Flag Award.



K2: Site analysis - Principles of site investigation, analysis and appraisal. Understanding constraints and opportunities associated with sites, such as trees and other landscape elements.



K3: Technology - Appropriate technologies typically including computer-aided design, Building Information Modelling, Geographic Information Systems, 3D modelling and visualisation, graphics and other relevant software and how they interface with one another. Information exchange processes and systems.



K4: Conveying ideas and information - The methods and approaches that can be used to convey ideas to clients, stakeholders and the public typically including graphic design, reports, visualization, photography and graphics software, landscape strategies, maintenance and management plans.



K5: Materials - Hard landscape materials and construction methods. Paths and other circulation routes, drainage (including Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems), ornamental features and furniture.



K6: Plant science - Plant identification and maintenance. Growth habits, lifespan and horticultural requirements. Types of planting typically including native habitats, urban trees and ornamental. Soil types, climate and topography.



K7: Legal and regulatory compliance - Landscape, planning and environmental related legislation, requirements, policies and procedures including but not limited to, planning applications, Environmental Impact Assessment legislation, statutory and non statutory designations associated with landscape. Building Regulations particularly Parts K and M. Health and safety at work and on site including the Construction, Design and Management Regulations. Equality law. Law of contract and law of tort. The role of the Landscape Institute including the Code of Conduct.



K8: Sustainability - How and why sustainability seeks to balance economic, environmental and social objectives.



K9: Organisations - The different types of organisation providing landscape services and the role of the landscape technician in working towards business objectives. How to deliver high standards of client and customer care.



K10: Data collection and management - Key principles of data collection, data management and confidentiality. Law and regulation of data including General Data Protection Regulations and Freedom of Information.



Skills

S1: Undertake site surveys and inspections - Undertake site surveys and inspections and record findings in an appropriate format. Take account of natural processes, habitats and biodiversity and the topographical and physical environment including nearby structures, water courses, services.



S2: Prepare basic landscape designs - Assist with the preparation of landscape designs accounting for the physical and social context. Consider the potential to improve health and wellbeing, sensory design and ensure schemes are accessible and inclusive for all. Apply the principles of sustainability.



S3: Convey ideas - Contribute to conveying ideas to clients, stakeholders, volunteers and the public typically using reports, photography, visualisation, presentations and graphics software.



S4: Use technology - Use technology typically including computer-aided design, Building Information Modelling, Geographic Information Systems and Excel.



S5: Contribute to the preparation of drawings and specifications for landscape schemes.



S6: Research - Undertake desk and site based landscape research.



S7: Legal and regulatory compliance - Comply with relevant landscape, parks, planning, building and environmental related legislation, requirements, policies and procedures. Follow health and safety procedures at work and on site



S8: Contract process - Contribute to the implementation or aftercare of landscape projects and comply with or ensure compliance with contract terms



S9: Personal effectiveness - Communicate clearly in writing and verbally. Manage work and time. Work independently and as part of a team. Interact with other built environment professionals.



Behaviours

B1: Adopt the Landscape Institute's standards of conduct and practice



B2: Commitment to continuing professional development



B3: Be reliable, act with integrity and have respect for confidentiality on work related and personal matters, including appropriate use of social media and information systems



B4: Pay attention to detail



B5: Be adaptable


