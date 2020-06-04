 
Landscape technician

Knowledge

K1: Landscape design and management - Principles of landscape design and management and their role in shaping the landscape. The importance of promoting biodiversity, health and wellbeing, accessibility, and sense of place. Understanding barriers to access and potential solutions. Best practice standards including the Green Flag Award. Back to Duty

K2: Site analysis - Principles of site investigation, analysis and appraisal. Understanding constraints and opportunities associated with sites, such as trees and other landscape elements. Back to Duty

K3: Technology - Appropriate technologies typically including computer-aided design, Building Information Modelling, Geographic Information Systems, 3D modelling and visualisation, graphics and other relevant software and how they interface with one another. Information exchange processes and systems. Back to Duty

K4: Conveying ideas and information - The methods and approaches that can be used to convey ideas to clients, stakeholders and the public typically including graphic design, reports, visualization, photography and graphics software, landscape strategies, maintenance and management plans. Back to Duty

K5: Materials - Hard landscape materials and construction methods. Paths and other circulation routes, drainage (including Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems), ornamental features and furniture. Back to Duty

K6: Plant science - Plant identification and maintenance. Growth habits, lifespan and horticultural requirements. Types of planting typically including native habitats, urban trees and ornamental. Soil types, climate and topography. Back to Duty

K7: Legal and regulatory compliance - Landscape, planning and environmental related legislation, requirements, policies and procedures including but not limited to, planning applications, Environmental Impact Assessment legislation, statutory and non statutory designations associated with landscape. Building Regulations particularly Parts K and M. Health and safety at work and on site including the Construction, Design and Management Regulations. Equality law. Law of contract and law of tort. The role of the Landscape Institute including the Code of Conduct. Back to Duty

K8: Sustainability - How and why sustainability seeks to balance economic, environmental and social objectives. Back to Duty

K9: Organisations - The different types of organisation providing landscape services and the role of the landscape technician in working towards business objectives. How to deliver high standards of client and customer care. Back to Duty

K10: Data collection and management - Key principles of data collection, data management and confidentiality. Law and regulation of data including General Data Protection Regulations and Freedom of Information. Back to Duty

S1: Undertake site surveys and inspections - Undertake site surveys and inspections and record findings in an appropriate format. Take account of natural processes, habitats and biodiversity and the topographical and physical environment including nearby structures, water courses, services. Back to Duty

S2: Prepare basic landscape designs - Assist with the preparation of landscape designs accounting for the physical and social context. Consider the potential to improve health and wellbeing, sensory design and ensure schemes are accessible and inclusive for all. Apply the principles of sustainability. Back to Duty

S3: Convey ideas - Contribute to conveying ideas to clients, stakeholders, volunteers and the public typically using reports, photography, visualisation, presentations and graphics software. Back to Duty

S4: Use technology - Use technology typically including computer-aided design, Building Information Modelling, Geographic Information Systems and Excel. Back to Duty

S5: Contribute to the preparation of drawings and specifications for landscape schemes. Back to Duty

S6: Research - Undertake desk and site based landscape research. Back to Duty

S7: Legal and regulatory compliance - Comply with relevant landscape, parks, planning, building and environmental related legislation, requirements, policies and procedures. Follow health and safety procedures at work and on site Back to Duty

S8: Contract process - Contribute to the implementation or aftercare of landscape projects and comply with or ensure compliance with contract terms Back to Duty

S9: Personal effectiveness - Communicate clearly in writing and verbally. Manage work and time. Work independently and as part of a team. Interact with other built environment professionals. Back to Duty

B1: Adopt the Landscape Institute's standards of conduct and practice Back to Duty

B2: Commitment to continuing professional development Back to Duty

B3: Be reliable, act with integrity and have respect for confidentiality on work related and personal matters, including appropriate use of social media and information systems Back to Duty

B4: Pay attention to detail Back to Duty

B5: Be adaptable Back to Duty

