Guidance and resources about employing disabled people and how the Disability Confident employer scheme can help your business.

Disability Confident is creating a movement of change, encouraging employers to think differently about disability and take action to improve how they recruit, retain and develop disabled people.

Being Disability Confident is a unique opportunity to lead the way in your community, and you might just discover someone your business cannot do without.

It was developed by employers and disabled people’s representatives to make it rigorous but easily accessible, particularly for smaller businesses.

Find out more about Disability Confident

Become a Disability Confident employer

Find out how the Disability Confident scheme can help your business and how to sign up.

Guidance on employing disabled people and people with health conditions

Guidance about how to complain

Disability Confident: how to complain 4 June 2020

Guidance