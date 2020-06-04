Guidance and resources about employing disabled people and how the Disability Confident employer scheme can help your business.
Disability Confident is creating a movement of change, encouraging employers to think differently about disability and take action to improve how they recruit, retain and develop disabled people.
Being Disability Confident is a unique opportunity to lead the way in your community, and you might just discover someone your business cannot do without.
It was developed by employers and disabled people’s representatives to make it rigorous but easily accessible, particularly for smaller businesses.
Find out more about Disability Confident
Become a Disability Confident employer
Find out how the Disability Confident scheme can help your business and how to sign up.
- Disability Confident: how to sign up to the employer scheme
- Guidance
- Disability Confident: employers that have signed up
- Guidance
- Disability Confident service providers
- Guidance
Guidance on employing disabled people and people with health conditions
- Employing disabled people and people with health conditions
- Guidance
- Help and support for young disabled people to find and stay in work
- Guidance
- Inclusive communication
- Guidance
- Disability Confident and CIPD: guide for line managers on employing people with a disability or health condition
- Guidance
Guidance about how to complain
Last updated 4 June 2020
Added 'Disability Confident: how to complain' to the collection page.
Added 'Disability Confident and CIPD: guide for line managers on employing people with a disability or health condition' to the collection page.
Added links to list of service providers and employers that have signed up.
Added guidance about how to sign up to the Disability Confident employer scheme.
Added a link to the registration form.
Updated Disability Confident partners list.
Added Gloucester City Council case study and Cornish Maid cafe case study and video.
Added National Grid case study and video.
Added case study for Transport for London.
Added a list of organisations that Disability Confident has as partners.
Added email address to get in touch about the Disability confident campaign.
Added 5 case study videos about people with a disability at: Ernst & Young, Dennings Solicitors, McDonald's, Rank Group and Chartwells.
First published.
