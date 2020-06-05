Guidance for those involved in research, including research organisations in receipt of public funding through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS).

Documents

Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme: supplementary guidance for research organisations

HTML

Details

To support final decisions on furloughing staff before the 10 June deadline for notifications, we have set out supplementary guidance for the research sector.

It applies to those involved in research, including research organisations in receipt of public funding.

Advertisement

Disability Confident employer scheme and guidance
Resources
Guidance and resources about employing disabled people and how the Dis
Closed consultation: Low Pay Commission consultation 2020
Resources
We are analysing your feedback Visit this page again soon to download
Funding: ITT coronavirus (COVID-19) course extensions 2019 to 2020
Resources
Guidance about funding extensions to initial teacher training (ITT) co

Published 5 June 2020