End-Point Assessment Organisation recognition briefing

Guidance for organisations considering applying for Ofqual recognition to deliver apprenticeship end-point assessments.

Details

Ofqual provides External Quality Assurance (EQA) of apprenticeship end-point assessments (EPAs) through the regulation of end-point assessment organisations (EPAOs). The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (The Institute) oversees EQA delivery to ensure that EQA is robust and carried out consistently across EQA providers.

We acknowledge that each EPAO is different, and that not all applicants will have experience of working with a regulator. We offer support throughout the recognition process to help you understand what it means to be regulated and how to demonstrate that you meet our requirements. Our aim is to ensure that regulated EPAOs can and do deliver valid assessments. Providing you can demonstrate to us that you have the capacity and capability to meet our requirements on an ongoing basis, you will be recognised.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page