A school, prohibited from admitting more students, was found in breach of its operating conditions and fined at Luton Magistrates' Court on 27 May.

Ofsted has successfully won a case against a school trust and its chair for breaching operating conditions imposed by the Secretary of State for Education.

Rabia Girls’ and Boys’ School was prohibited from admitting more students after successive Ofsted inspections revealed safeguarding and welfare failings.

In September 2019, inspectors carried out a progress monitoring inspection of the school. The inspection team found evidence that the school was still admitting pupils, despite being prohibited from doing so.

At the request of the Department for Education, Ofsted prepared a case for submission to the Crown Prosecution Service, which was heard at Luton Magistrates’ Court on 27 May.

Magistrates found the school to be in breach of its operating conditions. As a result, the trust running the school was fined £8000. Zafar Iqbal Khan, the trust’s chair, was also fined £4000.

Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman said:

“This unprecedented conviction sends out a strong message. If schools have a restriction imposed on them because of their repeated failure to meet basic standards, they must comply with it. If not, they are liable to prosecution and significant financial penalties.”

