Update on senior leader review (12 June 2020)

Details
The Secretary of State for Education requested a review of the level seven senior leader apprenticeship standard. Following on from this, the revised standard is currently going through the Institute’s approvals process. This has involved a public consultation which closed on 10 June and we are now reviewing the responses.

The Institute would like to thank all of the employers on our trailblazer group for the impressive progress they have made with the revised new level seven senior leader apprenticeship. They have now submitted a revised occupational standard for approval. This consists of a new occupational profile, new duties and updated knowledge, skills and behaviour statements, but not a Master’s degree in Management, the mandating of which would not meet the intent of our policy on mandated qualifications.

The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:

  Action Date Status
1 IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard 16-27 March Completed
2 Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard 18 March Completed
3 Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard 23 March - 3 April Completed
4 Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard 8-29 April Completed
5 Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support 30 April – 4 May Completed
6 Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard 5 May Completed
7 Finalise occupational standard 6-19 May Completed
8 Final checks of standard and submission 19-20 May Completed
9 Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard 27 May – 5 June Completed
10 Institute consultation on the submitted occupational standard 27 May – 10 June Completed
11 Outcome of occupational standard approval process 6 – 10 July  
12 Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard 6 - 17 July  
13 Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation 17 – 31 July  
14 Revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors 6 - 17 July  
15 Draft EPA and review undertaken by Education Advisor 20-31 July  
16 Finalisation of EPA plan and costings 31 July – 23 August  
17 Final checks of EPA plan and costings 26 August – 16 September  
18 Outcome of EPA plan approval process 2 – 6 October  
19 Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band October - November  
20 Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery November - December*  

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

