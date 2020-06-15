How local authority-maintained schools and maintained nurseries can set up or review their complaints procedures.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This guidance is for:

local authority-maintained schools

community, foundation or voluntary schools

community or foundation special schools

nursery schools which are maintained by a local authority and are not special schools

There’s separate guidance for parents and the wider community at How to complain about a school.

Do not follow this guidance if you are:

an academy – there’s separate guidance on Setting up an academies complaints procedure

an independent school – there’s separate information about Regulating independent schools

a private nursery school

a free school

a further education or other post-16 institutions that is not attached to a maintained school