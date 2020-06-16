The Association of International Accountants is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.
The Association of International Accountants (AIA) has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation. AIA has been an inactive awarding organisation for the past few years. AIA notified us in March that it intended to withdraw its existing Ofqual regulated qualifications and would cease to be an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.
The surrender took effect from 5 June 2020. From this date, no qualifications offered by AIA are regulated by Ofqual.
When awarding organisations are considering surrendering their recognition, we will work with them to discuss the options for proceeding whilst ensuring learners are protected.
A full list of currently recognised awarding organisations and regulated qualifications can be found on the Register of Regulated Qualifications.
