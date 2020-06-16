The Association of International Accountants is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

The Association of International Accountants (AIA) has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation. AIA has been an inactive awarding organisation for the past few years. AIA notified us in March that it intended to withdraw its existing Ofqual regulated qualifications and would cease to be an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

The surrender took effect from 5 June 2020. From this date, no qualifications offered by AIA are regulated by Ofqual.

When awarding organisations are considering surrendering their recognition, we will work with them to discuss the options for proceeding whilst ensuring learners are protected.

A full list of currently recognised awarding organisations and regulated qualifications can be found on the Register of Regulated Qualifications.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Headteachers are being encouraged to invite back more primary pupils b Resources How local authority-maintained schools and maintained nurseries can se Resources Department for EducationThe Department for Education publishes officia