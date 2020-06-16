 
DfE data sources referenced in SAGE paper

Ad hoc statistics reporting data and methodology for two statistics referenced in SAGE’s paper: SPI-M: the role of children in transmission (16 April 2020).

Details on DfE data sources referenced in SAGE paper: SPI-M: The role of children in transmission (16 April 2020)

Ref: DfE-00098-2020PDF, 319KB, 12 pages

For the purpose of transparency, this release includes 2 statistics referenced in SPI-M: The role of children in transmission (16 April 2020) on the wider impacts of educational closures:

  • data on serious incident notifications for child deaths and serious harm
  • Department for Education (DfE) estimates of the proportion of children of critical workers living in households where all adults are critical workers

