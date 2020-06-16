DfE data sources referenced in SAGE paper

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Ad hoc statistics reporting data and methodology for two statistics referenced in SAGE’s paper: SPI-M: the role of children in transmission (16 April 2020).

Details For the purpose of transparency, this release includes 2 statistics referenced in SPI-M: The role of children in transmission (16 April 2020) on the wider impacts of educational closures: Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources The Association of International Accountants is no longer an Ofqual-re Resources Deciding what to teach in the classroom and what to teach at home.Cont Resources An all-through school with a higher than average level of pupils who s data on serious incident notifications for child deaths and serious harm

Department for Education (DfE) estimates of the proportion of children of critical workers living in households where all adults are critical workers