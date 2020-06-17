Information outlining good practice in college corporation financial management and assurance

Documents

Streamlined energy and carbon reporting for college corporations

HTML

Details

Guides for college corporation:

  • governors
  • accounting officers
  • principals/executive leaders
  • chief financial officers (CFOs)

These guides do not replace or modify any requirements set out in the college accounts direction (CAD) or the post-16 audit code of practice (P16ACOP). They aim to provide suggestions about good practice.

You can find more good practice information at the Association of Colleges.

Advertisement

Guidance for schools: coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
What school leaders, teachers and school staff need to do during the c
Teacher workforce statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2019/20
Resources
The purpose of this statistical bulletin is to provide analysis of the
Water network operative
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Health and safety practice: risk assessments and safe

Published 17 June 2020