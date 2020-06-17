What colleges and universities and other providers need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Guidance for students

There’s a separate student guide to coronavirus from the Office for Students.

What providers need to do

  1. Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak
    • Guidance
  2. Actions for HE providers during the coronavirus outbreak
    • Guidance
  3. Providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
    • Guidance
  4. Higher education: reopening buildings and campuses
    • Guidance
  5. Student number controls
    • Guidance
  6. Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings
    • Guidance

Funding and finance

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): financial support for education, early years and children’s social care
    • Guidance

Safe working and protective measures

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
    • Guidance
  2. Safe working in education, childcare and children’s social care
    • Guidance
Safeguarding and vulnerable young people

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers
    • Guidance
  2. Supporting vulnerable children and young people during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
    • Guidance

Special educational needs and disability (SEND)

  1. Supporting children and young people with SEND as schools and colleges prepare for wider opening
    • Guidance
  2. Changes to the law on education, health and care needs assessments and plans due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • Guidance

Accountability and data collections

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): reducing burdens on educational and care settings
    • Guidance

Exams and assessments

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020
    • Guidance
  2. Awarding qualifications in summer 2020
    • Guidance
