What colleges and universities and other providers need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Guidance for students
There’s a separate student guide to coronavirus from the Office for Students.
Advertisement
What providers need to do
- Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak
- Guidance
- Actions for HE providers during the coronavirus outbreak
- Guidance
- Providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Guidance
- Higher education: reopening buildings and campuses
- Guidance
- Student number controls
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings
- Guidance
Funding and finance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): financial support for education, early years and children’s social care
- Guidance
Safe working and protective measures
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
- Guidance
- Safe working in education, childcare and children’s social care
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings
- Guidance
Safeguarding and vulnerable young people
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers
- Guidance
- Supporting vulnerable children and young people during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Guidance
Special educational needs and disability (SEND)
- Supporting children and young people with SEND as schools and colleges prepare for wider opening
- Guidance
- Changes to the law on education, health and care needs assessments and plans due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance
Accountability and data collections
Exams and assessments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020
- Guidance
- Awarding qualifications in summer 2020
- Guidance