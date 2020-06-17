What school leaders, teachers and school staff need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Advertisement
Guidance for parents and carers
- Changes to schools and education during the coronavirus outbreak
- Schools and childcare providers staying open for critical workers
- Supporting your children’s education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Guidance for other providers
- Early years and childcare: coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Collection
- Further and higher education: coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Collection
- Local authority children’s services: coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Collection
Day-to-day running of a school
- Actions for schools during the coronavirus outbreak
- Guidance
- Actions for educational and childcare settings to prepare for wider opening from 1 June 2020
- Policy paper
- Preparing for the wider opening of schools from 1 June
- Guidance
- Managing school premises during the coronavirus outbreak
- Guidance
- Providing free school meals during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Guidance
- Using clusters and hubs to maintain educational provision
- Guidance
- Recording attendance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Guidance
- School attendance: guidance for schools
- Guidance
Safe working and protective measures
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
- Guidance
- Safe working in education, childcare and children’s social care
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): safer travel guidance for passengers
- Guidance
Safeguarding, vulnerable children and young people
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers
- Guidance
- Supporting vulnerable children and young people during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Guidance
Special educational needs and disability (SEND)
- Supporting children and young people with SEND as schools and colleges prepare for wider opening
- Guidance
- Education, health and care needs assessments and plans: guidance on temporary legislative changes relating to coronavirus (COVID-19)
Remote education and online learning
- Get technology support for children and schools during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance
- Teaching during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance
- Online education resources for home learning
- Guidance
Finance and administration
- Changes to the admission appeals regulations during the coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): financial support for education, early years and children’s social care
- Guidance
Accountability and data collections
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): reducing burdens on educational and care settings
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): school and college performance measures
- Guidance
- School governance update
- Correspondence
Exams and assessments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020
- Guidance
- Awarding qualifications in summer 2020
- Guidance
Residential settings
Teacher training
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): initial teacher training (ITT)
- Guidance
- Induction for newly qualified teachers during the coronavirus outbreak
- Guidance
Changes to regulations or legislation
- Changes to the school exclusion process during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Disapplication notice: school attendance legislation changes
- Decision
- Disapplication notice: school inspections legislation changes
- Decision
- Modification notice: school registration legislation changes
- Decision
- Modification notice: education, health and care plans legislation changes
- Decision