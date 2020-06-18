Higher Education Graduate Outcomes Survey UK: 2017 to 2018

Details the activities of graduates who obtained qualifications during the academic year 2017 to 2018.

This is the first release of experimental statistics from the Higher Education Statistics Agency’s (HESA) Graduate Outcomes Survey.

The statistics show the activities after 15 months of graduates who obtained qualifications during the academic year 2017 to 2018.

Previously HESA has measured graduates’ activities through the Destinations of Leavers from Higher Education (DLHE) survey. Earlier statistical publications are available from the Higher Education Statistics Agency.

