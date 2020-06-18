Guidance for academies on general annual grant allocation statements for the 2020 to 2021 academic year

Introduction

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) allocates funding every year to open academies, including free schools, university technical colleges (UTCs), special schools and alternative provision (AP) academies.

Each academy receives a general annual grant allocation statement, which is uploaded to the ESFA’s Information Exchange portal.

Academies general annual grant allocation guides for the 2020 to 2021 academic year

We’ve produced a number of guides to help explain the statement. There are different guides produced for different types of academies, including those opening in-year.

Read the guide alongside your 2020 to 2021 statement to understand the funding your academy will receive, how we’ve calculated it, the funding factors we’ve applied and the sources of the data used.

Guides for mainstream academies, free schools, studio schools and UTCs

Opening date before 1 April 2020

Opening date between 1 April 2020 and 31 August 2020

2020 to 2021 academic year: mainstream academies opening between 1 April 2020 and 31 August 2020 PDF , 428KB, 43 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Opening date between 1 September 2020 and 31 August 2021

Guides for special and alternative provision academies and special free schools

Opening date before 1 April 2020

Opening date between 1 April 2020 and 31 August 2020

2020 to 2021 academic year: special and AP academies and free schools opening 1 April 2020 to 31 August 2020 PDF , 261KB, 14 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Opening date between 1 September 2020 and 31 August 2021

18 June 2020 Updated to include guidance for mainstream academies and free schools and also special and AP academies and free schools opening from September 2020. 18 March 2020 We have added guidance for mainstream academies and also for special/AP academies and free schools opening between 1 April 2020 and 31 August 2020 12 February 2020 First published.