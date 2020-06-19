Findings from Ofqual’s technical evaluation of apprenticeship End- Point Assessment materials

Information to support awarding organisations’ delivery of End-Point Assessments

This document is designed to support End-Point Assessment Organisations (EPAOs) as they develop their assessment materials to deliver apprenticeship End-Point Assessments (EPAs).

Ofqual provides External Quality Assurance (EQA) of apprenticeship EPAs in line with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s EQA framework.

We want to make sure that the EPA assesses the requirements specified, consistently and accurately, so that employers and apprentices can have confidence in results wherever and whenever the assessment takes place. Technical evaluation of EPA materials is a key part of our EQA approach to ensure that this happens.

This document sets out what we have learned from our consideration of EPA materials to date, and provides EPAOs with guidance as to how to make sure their assessment materials meet the criteria.

