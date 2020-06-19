Letters to Mayoral Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authority setting out adult education budget (AEB) grant payments for 2020 to 2021.

Details

These letters set out the details of adult education budget ( AEB ) grant payments from 1 August 2020 to 31 July 2021.

This follows the devolution of the AEB to Mayoral Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authority.

Payments will be made as section 31 grants. The Secretary of State for Education makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.

