Letters to Mayoral Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authority setting out adult education budget (AEB) grant payments for 2020 to 2021.

Documents

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

PDF, 135KB, 5 pages

Greater London Authority

PDF, 128KB, 4 pages

Greater Manchester Combined Authority

PDF, 134KB, 5 pages

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

PDF, 134KB, 5 pages

North of Tyne Combined Authority

PDF, 132KB, 5 pages

Tees Valley Combined Authority

PDF, 135KB, 5 pages

West of England Combined Authority

PDF, 126KB, 5 pages

West Midlands Combined Authority

PDF, 134KB, 5 pages

Details

These letters set out the details of adult education budget (AEB) grant payments from 1 August 2020 to 31 July 2021.

This follows the devolution of the AEB to Mayoral Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authority.

Payments will be made as section 31 grants. The Secretary of State for Education makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.

Advertisement

Findings from Ofqualâ€™s technical evaluation of apprenticeship End-Point Assessment materials
Resources
Information to support awarding organisationsâ€™ delivery of End-Point
Consistent financial reporting framework: 2019 to 2020
Resources
Guidance to help schools collect information about their income and ex
Billion pound Covid catch-up plan to tackle impact of lost teaching time
Resources
New measures to help primary and secondary pupils catch upChildren in

Published 19 June 2020