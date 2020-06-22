 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK recovery at risk unless R&D investment is protected, says Academy

Details
Hits: 19
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Research and development in UK companies is at immediate risk as we come out of lockdown and requires urgent government intervention to adapt to the economic conditions after the COVID19 pandemic, according to a report published today by the Royal Academy of Engineering, based on research with 25 R&D-intensive businesses.

During April 2020 – a month in which the UK economy shrank by 20.4% - the Royal Academy of Engineering asked 25 organisations of different sizes from different sectors what impact the COVID-19 crisis was having on their R&D activities and business-university partnerships. Today’s report is based on this rapid intelligence-gathering exercise and it outlines some immediate actions and interventions to enable businesses of all sizes to support a better and faster recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Those surveyed see R&D as the solution not only to the healthcare emergency itself but also as a central part of adapting to changing circumstances and innovating a way out of the pandemic-induced recession.

The Academy found that the pandemic has rapidly altered the business environment in which innovative startups and R&D-intensive businesses operate. With R&D often funded through revenue, many companies experiencing cash flow difficulties are liable to halt or significantly reduce their R&D activity, including partnerships with universities and support for studentships.

Projects said to be at highest risk are those in the middle of the innovation process, from proof of concept through to prototype and demonstration stages. These steps are costly and often face technical challenges with the need for extra time to be resolved. Cancelled projects are likely to reduce the benefits of previous R&D investments, cut competitiveness and reduce innovative outputs in the coming years as planned projects fail to reach maturity.

The Academy calls for targeted interventions to support business R&D and innovation, including:

  • Expand the Made Smarter pilot to support SMEs to adapt and thrive in the ‘new normal’;
  • Protect the innovation pipeline, future-proof and build resilience by:
    • front-loading public funding in multi-year research and innovation programmes
    • introducing agile and rapid Collaborative R&D programmes to promote industry-university collaborations and knowledge exchange
    • boosting support for late-stage R&D and demonstration
    • maintaining and improving the UK’s competitive package of tax incentives for companies to innovate
    • developing globally leading capabilities
  • Use the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund to stimulate pre-competitive collaboration to address future innovation needs and opportunities;
  • Make innovation a key component of the public procurement process to bring best value for money to the public purse;
  • Support regulators to adapt rapidly to innovation and new practices.

To ensure that the benefits are felt right across the UK, these interventions need to be delivered by a variety of organisations, including UKRI, Innovate UK, Local Enterprise Partnerships, and devolved and local government.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says: “The COVID-19 crisis has thrown into stark relief the vital role that engineering R&D has to play in the UK’s future, not only in responding to current and immediate future challenges of the pandemic, but also in driving the economic recovery, building back better and enabling the nation to pursue its goal of becoming a global science and innovation superpower.

Advertisement

Billion pound Covid catch-up plan to tackle impact of lost teaching time
Resources
New measures to help primary and secondary pupils catch upChildren in
Adult education budget: S31 grant determination letters 2020 to 2021
Resources
Letters to Mayoral Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authori
World-leading British engineering innovations revealed as MacRobert Award finalists
Resources
2020 finalists represent world firsts in UK engineering that are cont

“A knowledge and innovation-led economy remains our best strategy for future prosperity and we know from previous economic downturns that companies that have continued their R&D activity have been much better placed to recover afterwards. Now is the time for government to set out a powerful vision that both demonstrates its commitment to R&D and provides certainty to the businesses that will shape our economic destiny. Investing in R&D is investing in the future.”

Notes for Editors

  1. The full report Stimulating R&D for a faster and better recovery can be found here here, with the supporting rapid summary of evidence available here.
  1. The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

What we do

TALENT & DIVERSITY

We’re growing talent by training, supporting, mentoring and funding the most talented and creative researchers, innovators and leaders from across the engineering profession.

We’re developing skills for the future by identifying the challenges of an ever-changing world and developing the skills and approaches we need to build a resilient and diverse engineering profession.

INNOVATION

We’re driving innovation by investing in some of the country’s most creative and exciting engineering ideas and businesses.

We’re building global partnerships that bring the world’s best engineers from industry, entrepreneurship and academia together to collaborate on creative innovations that address the greatest global challenges of our age.

POLICY & ENGAGEMENT

We’re influencing policy through the National Engineering Policy Centre – providing independent expert support to policymakers on issues of importance.

We’re engaging the public by opening their eyes to the wonders of engineering and inspiring young people to become the next generation of engineers.

For more information please contact:

Jane Sutton at the Royal Academy of Engineering

T: 0207 766 0636

E: Jane Sutton

You may also be interested in these articles:

Teacher workforce statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2019/20
Resources
The purpose of this statistical bulletin is to provide analysis of the
Water network operative
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Health and safety practice: risk assessments and safe
Higher Education Graduate Outcomes Survey UK: 2017 to 2018
Resources
Details the activities of graduates who obtained qualifications during
Academies general annual grant allocation guides: 2020 to 2021
Resources
Guidance for academies on general annual grant allocation statements f
Statutory notice to IfATE
Resources
A letter from the government to the Institute for Apprenticeships and
What parents and carers need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
Resources
Information for parents and carers about the opening of early years pr
Statutory notice to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Resources
A letter from the government to the Institute for Apprenticeships and
Findings from Ofqual’s technical evaluation of apprenticeship End-Point Assessment materials
Resources
Information to support awarding organisations’ delivery of End-Point
Consistent financial reporting framework: 2019 to 2020
Resources
Guidance to help schools collect information about their income and ex
Billion pound Covid catch-up plan to tackle impact of lost teaching time
Resources
New measures to help primary and secondary pupils catch upChildren in
Adult education budget: S31 grant determination letters 2020 to 2021
Resources
Letters to Mayoral Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authori
World-leading British engineering innovations revealed as MacRobert Award finalists
Resources
2020 finalists represent world firsts in UK engineering that are cont

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Julz Valentine
Julz Valentine had a status update on Twitter 17 hours 23 minutes ago

@twose_brian @ExplorerDale “Some of the councils with the highest levels of hospitality or declared interests in pr… https://t.co/FRVWfDJ9nU
View Original Tweet

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Business experts shine at college-led Summer Start-Up Week for budding entrepreneurs 2 days ago
Oaklands College
Oaklands College has published a new article: Oaklands to offer free College meals over the summer for eligible students 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4681)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page